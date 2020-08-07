Anti-corruption commission to push for law on origin of assets, says Ivanovska

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – It’s not uncommon for assets to be reported on someone else’s name other than those who acquired them. We’ll call on the new MPs to adopt a law on the origin of assets, Biljana Ivanovska, Head of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption, has said.

“From the experience of the anti-corruption commission so far, we’ve realized that it’s not uncommon for individuals to report the assets they acquired to someone else’s name. It’s the biggest problem we are facing. Assets are divided between close family members, there are instances of close friends being involved. The Commission has agreed unanimously to call on the new MPs to find the strength, to find the political will so as to adopt a Law on the Origin of the Assets of all citizens,” Ivanovska told Slobiden Pechat daily in an interview, adding it would be a major step forward.

The MPs, she said, should fill in asset declaration forms to report any assets and property they own as well as filling in conflict of interest declarations.

“Under the new law on preventing corruption and conflicts of interest, we were obliged to draft a new form. Although we’ve done it, it is still not available in electronic form. The project, which was supported by USAID, was withdrawn and we are left on our own to see it through,” said Ivanovska.

She said that a tender for asset declaration software would be issued next week. “It will allow us to have an insight chronologically into any changes of the ownership of assets of office holders. I expect the software to be prepared by the end of the year,” Ivanovska stated.

According to the head of the anti-corruption commission, the new MPs and newly elected officials will have to fill in the old declaration, which has proven to be flawed.

“The software should have been operational by now, but many things have happened that hindered it,” Ivanovska noted.

All outgoing MPs and officials are also obliged to fill in and sent asset declarations to the Commission, according to her. All information will be included in the Commission’s database, where it will be kept in the next 10 years.

Photos from MIA’s Archive