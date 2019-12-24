0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Anti-corruption commission to keep an eye on foreign assets of officials

North Macedonia will sign the International Treaty on Exchange of Data for the Verification of Asset Declaration, the government decided at a session on Tuesday on a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Justice. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 24 December 2019 21:26
