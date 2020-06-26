Anti-corruption commission: No legal obstacles to Ziberi’s dismissal

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Commission for Prevention of Corruption says there are no legal obstacles for the dismissal of the Public Health Center Director, Arben Ziberi.

“The Commission hasn’t detected any legal obstacles that may hinder the Minister’s proposal. Under the Electoral Code and also under our law, it is banned to launch a procedure to terminate someone’s employment. He will be dismissed, however he will continue to work where he used to work before being appointed as director,” Biljana Ivanovska, head of the anti-corruption commission, told Kanal 5 TV.

According to the law, she said, a procedure to hire someone or to terminate someone’s employment is banned, but it’s not against the law to dismiss someone from a post.

Earlier today, Ziberi, who is DUI’s MP candidate in the 1st electoral district, said he had managed in persuading the Commission for Infectious Diseases to propose the reopening of borders even though WHO’s requirements were not met to allow economic migrant to return in time of the July elections.

Soon after, Minister Filipche denied his claims and said he would ask for Ziberi to be dismissed.