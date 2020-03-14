Anthother patient tests negative for coronavirus, no new cases reported

Skopje, 13 February 2020 (MIA) – A passenger flying in from Germany has tested negative for the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said in a press release Friday night.

Those seated in his vicinity during the flight have been sent home and counseled to adhere to preventive measures that apply to all incoming travelers.

A total of 26 foreign nationals from two flights have been banned entry to the country in line with the government decision, reached yesterday, the press release read.

“Eight other patients have tested negative for the coronavirus this afternoon, including a nurse from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases,” the press release read.

Four coronavirus patients from Debar are in stable conditions and will be transported to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Saturday.