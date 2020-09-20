Another fatality discovered after storms in Greece

Athens, 20 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The severe storms that hit Greece over the weekend have claimed another victim.

On Sunday morning, the fire brigade in the Thessaly region near the city of Karditsa discovered a 62-year-old in the rubble of his house.

The total number of dead is now three, but people are still missing or locked in their homes, the fire brigade said.

Mediterranean hurricane Ianos and another storm low over the North Aegean Sea caused severe damage in large parts of Greece on Friday and Saturday.

More than 600 people were rescued from flats or other locations.