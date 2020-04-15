Another 118 companies to use zero interest loans: gov’t

Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Tuesday the report by the Development Bank of North Macedonia regarding the second batch of approved applications by companies meeting the criteria for zero interest loans from the public call within the first set of economic measures.

Another 118 companies with 1,116 employees have been approved zero interest loans in the amount of EUR 936,602, said the Government.

A total of 254 applications have been approved thus far in the amount of EUR 2,2 million. The share of micro businesses (up to 10 employees) in the approved applications stands at 69 percent, followed by small businesses (up to 50 employees) with 27 percent, and medium enterprises (up to 250 employees) with 4 percent.

Applications will be approved until the funds of the COVID-19 credit line in the amount of EUR 5,48 million are fully exhausted.