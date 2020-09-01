Annual poetry reading closes Struga Poetry Evenings 2020

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – The 59th Struga Poetry Evenings Festival closing ceremony took place on Aug. 30 with the annual poetry reading dubbed “Bridges”.

“Adhering to protocols for organizing cultural events, the Struga Poetry Evenings organized a shortened and hybrid edition amid such conditions to maintain the continuity of the oldest festival of poetry in the world,” festival organizers said in a statement on Monday.

This year’s laureate, Israeli poet Amir Or, delivered a video-address. He is scheduled to be the special guest of the 60th edition of Struga Poetry Evenings in 2021, where he will be handed over the Golden Wreath Award alongside the 2021 laureate.

Iva Damjanovski, 24, won the Miladinov Brothers National Award for best collection of poems between two festival editions. She is the youngest recipient yet of the prestigious prize.

Martina Strakova from Slovakia was named the winner of the Bridges of Struga Award for best debut book. The recognition is awarded in cooperation with UNESCO.

Also, Tanya Karmzova-Costigliola from France was named best poet from the diaspora. The festival awards the recognition in cooperation with the Emigration Agency, said the press release.