Angry protesters demand food in Chilean locality hit by COVID-19

Buenos Aires, 19 May 2020 (dpa/MIA)— Residents of a Santiago suburb on Monday protested the lack of food caused by COVID-19 restrictions, clashing heavily with police, broadcaster Cooperativa reported.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had erected barricades and were throwing stones in El Bosque in the south of the Chilean capital.

The suburb has been under quarantine for over a month, preventing many residents from going to work.

“We are already seeing clearly that the health pandemic is starting to create a social pandemic,” El Bosque Mayor Sadi Melo said.

He said residents were suffering from hunger and called on President Sebastian Pinera’s government to send to El Bosque some of the food aid that he had announced.

Chile has confirmed 46,059 COVID-19 cases and 478 deaths. The entire metropolitan area of the capital was placed under quarantine last week.