Angjushev-Woutsas: Economic indicators positive, North Macedonia attractive destination for Austrian investors

Gov’t to launch mass clean-up campaign on Dec. 14
27 November 2019 12:46
Xhaferi: No changes of election system without consensus and prior to election
27 November 2019 12:41
Fetai: SPO prosecutors reduced to storing open cases
27 November 2019 12:38
Ohrid pays tribute to Goran Stefanovski with memorial plaque
27 November 2019 12:02
North Macedonia’s investment potentials presented in Italy’s Catania
27 November 2019 11:12
Katrougalos: We welcome Dendias’ statements on Prespa Agreement
27 November 2019 10:37
Economy is on the right track, says Angjushev3 November 2019 14:24
Zaev expects 2019 to be year of economy, growth rate to exceed 4%22 October 2019 12:25
Angelovska-Bezhoska: Macedonian economy not directly exposed to global risks18 October 2019 11:10