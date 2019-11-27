0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPolitics

Angjushev-Woutsas: Economic indicators positive, North Macedonia attractive destination for Austrian investors

All economic indicators are positive, and North Macedonia is an attractive destination for Austrian investors, concluded Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Austrian Ambassador to North Macedonia Georg Woutsas on Wednesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 November 2019 11:35
