Angelovska: We stimulate productivity through active measures, subsidies, long-term policies

To increase economic growth the government should first improve productivity. To achieve this, we've been implementing both short and long-term measures in the health, education and social systems, as well as active measures and wage subsidies to help employers retain skilled workers, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Friday in an interview with Slobodna TV.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 10 January 2020 14:59
