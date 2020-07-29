Angelovska: Three sets of anti-crisis measures provide support worth EUR 500 million to citizens, economy

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – The three sets of anti-crisis measures we’re taking to support the citizens and the economy in overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 crisis are estimated to have a total worth of EUR 500 million, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted on Facebook.
According to Angelovska, to date, citizens and companies have received about EUR 140 million of state support, of which EUR 40 million have been provided to citizens and EUR 100 million to companies.
“To citizens: domestic payment card for over 330,000 citizens – EUR 28,3; domestic tourism vouchers for over 117,000 citizens – EUR 12 million; for independent artists – EUR 65,000; for athletes – EUR 400,000; and for unemployment benefits – 50 percent of the last average net salary EUR 810,000,” Angelovska’s post reads.
To companies, she adds, via the measure for financial support of Mden 14,500 for over 130,000 employees in over 19,500 companies – EUR 83,3 million; interest-free loans via the Development Bank – support for 1,331 companies and over 16,600 employees so far EUR 12,7 million; subsidizing 50 percent of contributions to average salary for affected companies, over 2,500 companies – EUR 1,4 million; and exemption from advance payments for profit tax and personal income tax for over 1,500 taxpayers around EUR 2 million.
The FinMin notes that other measures to support companies are also underway, including a public call open until July 31 on financial support for investments to increase companies’ competitiveness during and in the post-COVID-19 period, for which EUR 20 million have been budgeted http://economy.gov.mk/doc/2823, as well as a public call on subsidies for co-financing of events http://economy.gov.mk/doc/2824.
“These funds directly support the citizens, protect jobs, and support the liquidity of the economy, thus boosting economic activity. The measures taken so far contribute to facilitate the overcoming of the crisis, and will also provide support in the stage of economic recovery,” Angelovska points out.