Angelovska: Three sets of anti-crisis measures provide support worth EUR 500 million to citizens, economy

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – The three sets of anti-crisis measures we’re taking to support the citizens and the economy in overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 crisis are estimated to have a total worth of EUR 500 million, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted on Facebook.

According to Angelovska, to date, citizens and companies have received about EUR 140 million of state support, of which EUR 40 million have been provided to citizens and EUR 100 million to companies.