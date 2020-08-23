Angelovska: Domestic payment card users spend EUR 26.5 million

Skopje, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Sunday a total of 309,337 citizens have used domestic payment cards, spending EUR 26.5 million.

“This is the most comprehensive measure of its type implemented in our country. As an anti-crisis measure, the main point of the domestic payment card was to supported target categories of citizens in facing the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the economic activity through stimulating private consumption of domestic products and services and thus, cushion the blow on the economy in the short-run,” Angelovska posted on Facebook. However, she adds, the domestic payment card was also designed to bring many other benefits and systematic changes in society, including creating awareness for buying domestic products, encouraging non-cash payment and changing habits, thus acting to combat the gray economy and towards modern administration.

According to Angelovska, out of 330 thousand citizens on the list, 309 thousand have collected a payment card. In addition, of a total of EUR 28.3 million transferred to banks, EUR 26.8 million have been used on issued cards. Of these, users have spent EUR 26.5 million to buy domestic products. The difference, Angelovska says, will be returned to the Budget.

By groups of citizens, the highest turnover of 97% is observed among the unemployed and the healthcare workers, whereas the lowest among young people (90%). Namely, 113 thousand unemployed and recipients of social assistance have received EUR 16.5 million, 111 thousand low-income employees – EUR 5.4 million, 81 thousand young people – EUR 4 million, and 4 thousand healthcare workers – EUR 900 thousand.

The Domestic Payment Card project has seen a 20% increase in the number of payment cards issued, as well as a 20% increase in the number of monthly transactions.

The increase in non-cash payments means a reduction of unregistered transactions which are part of the grey economy, while the project has also set new standards in the implementation of a more efficient administration, Angelovska pointed out.

Citizens who have collected domestic payment cards will be able to continue using them as debit cards.

“I believe domestic payment cards will find a future use in future government projects and programs. Let’s buy domestic products, use non-cash payment, and let us all strive together to build a better society,” Angelovska’s post reads.