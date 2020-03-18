Angelovska: Coronacrisis-hit businesses to be exempt from advance income tax for April, May, June

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) — The travel, transport, and hospitality industry, as well as other businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, will be exempt from paying corporate income tax advance payments for April, May, and June. The only condition, according to Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, is for them not to have paid their dividends for 2020, i.e., not to pay any annual bonuses, and not to reduce the number of employees.

Addressing a press conference together with the government’s team of economic experts, Minister Angelovska presented the emergency economic measures to help the economy weather the crisis.

The plan includes direct financial injections from the government to address urgent liquidity needs of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

The state, Angelovska added, will also subsidize contributions for April, May, and June.

In response to economic chambers’ demands to reduce interest and parafiscal charges, the government—in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice—will halve legal interest rates, bringing them down to 5 percent for legal entities and to 4 percent for individuals.

The National Bank will adjust its reference rate period to provide for better conditions at a time when the reference rate is reset.

Also, the Ministry of Finance is reducing compound interest fees on levies from 0.03 percent to 0.015 percent.

“These may seem like insignificant, symbolic charges,” Angelovska remarked, “but they nonetheless reflect the government’s intention to ease this situation in all possible ways for businesses.”

According to Angelovska, it is frivolous to be asking when the economy will recover.

International institutions’ projections are changing day by day, she added, but tentative expectations are that the biggest impact will be felt in the second quarter, with recovery beginning in the third and stabilizing in the fourth.

“In the next phase,” the Finance Minister continued, “after this initial package of measures, we’ll closely monitor the situation and we’ll produce a strategy combining recovery measures and support to the business sector.

“Some supply chains will be disrupted, and newly introduced ways of doing business may even continue […]. The uncertainty is considerable, but one thing is for sure: this is a tremendous challenge, and we’re all in this together.”

She highlighted that the budget is stable at the moment, but given the circumstances of diminished economic activity, this is expected to change very soon.

“We should be very careful in managing this crisis,” Angelovska said, adding that the Ministry of Health’s budget is strong enough at the moment to cope with the situation.

“Being a small economy,” the minister continued, “we should act with great care during these serious times. We should be even more serious because we cannot predict the trajectory, which makes the uncertainty we’ll be facing even greater.”

That’s why, she said, a team from the Ministry of Finance was working non-stop on developing worst-case scenarios, and getting ready to face the worst.

“Let’s hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” she noted.

Angelovska also pointed out that, as a result of the crisis, numerous companies were already restructuring, changing their ways of doing business, introducing technology for working remotely, and merely adapting.

Some companies in the hospitality industry affected by the crisis have introduced new business models, such as delivering their food. Some, on the other hand, will be closing their doors.

Other companies will see a boost in business during the time of coronacrisis; yet some others, by adapting to the new situation, will minimize its negative effects and overcome their liquidity problems, with or without the government’s crisis measures.

The Finance Minister urged the companies that will experience a jump in profits over this period to pay their income takes early, or even make advance payments, to help the state.

And while these tougher measures are in force, Angelovska said, she will be waiving her salary. mr/