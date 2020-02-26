Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Angelovska: Budget allocates Mden 6,7 billion to promote private sector

The private sector promotes economic growth. The country's economic policies aim to develop competitiveness in this sector, support export and investments in new technologies, and upgrade workers' skills. 6,7 billion denars have been allocated in the 2020 budget for the promotion of the private sector, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Wednesday in Sveti Nikole.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 26 February 2020 14:53
