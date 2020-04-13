Angelovska-Bezhoska: IMF’s RFI to relax monetary policy & ease lending

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) — After the International Monetary Fund recently disbursed EUR 176.53 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to North Macedonia, National Bank governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska said the support was extremely significant in implementing fiscal measures and boosting our economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This creates more room to operate a relaxed monetary policy and facilitate financial conditions for lending to troubled companies and citizens,” governor Angelovska-Bezhoska said.

The RFI, she noted, proves the central bank’s policies are working. It will also facilitate the country in accessing other sources of financing, including European ones.

“Namely,” Angelovska-Bezhoska highlighted, “the [IMF’s] approval of this arrangement confirms that the policies the central bank is carrying out are healthy. They have resulted in stability in prices and finances, which, in turn, is a strong signal for future financial support.”

According to the governor, the IMF support will ease the detrimental effects of the pandemic on our economy while also helping maintain our macroeconomic stability.

“Under the RFI,” she explained, “the IMF provides extremely fast and affordable access to financing for economies with strong foundations, which were hit by outside, unforeseen, and temporary shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.” mr/