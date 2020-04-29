Angelovska: 631 zero-interest loans approved for ‘Covid 1’ credit line

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – A total of 631 zero-interest loan applications have been approved for funds amounting to EUR 4.7 million for ‘Covid 1’ credit line offered by Development Bank of North Macedonia, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

She added that 5,588 people are employed in the companies that have been approved funds.

Of the approved loans, 76% are for micro-businesses with up to 10 employees, 22% are for small-businesses with up to 50 employees and 1% is for medium-businesses with up to 250 employees.

EUR 2.1 million have been approved to businesses in the transport sector, EUR 2.4 million to businesses in the hospitality sector and EUR 200,000 in tourism.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises can apply for EUR 8 million ‘Covid 2’ zero-interest loans through the Development Bank of North Macedonia as of April 29 (Wednesday), Angelovska said.

