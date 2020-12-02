0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Angelov: No need for panic, disease is under control

If the number of patients and the pressure on the hospital capacities mounts, then we will be forced to use the capacities of private health institutions as support to the public health system, said Crisis Management Center (CMC) director Stojanche Angelov on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 16:48
