Angelov believes in continued cooperation within SDSM-led government

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – I believe in the continued cooperation with the SDSM-led government and Zoran Zaev, unlike the time when Nikola Gruevski and the VMRO-DPMNE authorities were poorly treating the Macedonian defenders, says Dostoinstvo leader Stojanche Angelov.

“I believe that our cooperation with SDSM and Zoran Zaev will enhance in the next 4-year term,” Angelov says in a Facebook post.

He says that in the period prior and after the formation of the previous government, SDSM leader Zaev communicated with the three leaders of parties within coalition “VMRO for Macedonia” – Angelov of Dostoinstvo, Ljube Boshkoski of United for Macedonia, and Ljubcho Georgievski of VMRO People’s Party.

“Over the past three years we have had solid cooperation at local and national level,” adds Angelov.

Earlier in the day, UM leader Boshkoski also endorsed Zaev, saying he is a person with instilled historic democratic greatness, and although on an opposite side of the political axis, “he has proved that justice and Macedonian patriotism go beyond political ideologies.”

“It is time to complete the country’s democratization, so that we lead a clear, European fight of ideas and ideologies,” says Boshkoski in a Facebook post.