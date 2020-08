Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) — The building next door to Skopje’s Josip Broz Tito High School has received a new mural, “People Matter,” painted by Belgrade-based architect and street artist Andrej Josifovski, aka The Pianist.

Commissioned by Halkbank AD, the mural is meant to foster community spirit while also illustrating the bank’s corporate slogan, “People Matter.”

The mural is 10 meters wide by 15 meters, and covers around 150 square meters. mr/