“Ana Kap, Dzijan Emin and String Players” to play at Philharmonic

French trio "Ana Kap", Macedonian conductor and composer Dzijan Emin, as well as a string quartet composed of two violins, viola and cello will play in concert at the Philharmonic on Saturday evening.

Nevenka Nikolikj 29 February 2020 13:04
