Amir Or named Struga Poetry Evenings laureate

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) — Leading Israeli poet Amir Or is the Golden Wreath winner of this year’s Struga Poetry Evenings, the festival announced, naming Or the 59th SPE laureate on World Poetry Day, March 21.

According to Elizabeta Sheleva, chairwoman of the SPE festival board, Or is an intriguing author whose work “wins [the reader] over with its vibrancy and electricity, passionate longing, and radical search for the new and the unknown; with the extraordinary suggestivity of his lyrical intonation, and with the multilayered symbolism of ancient mythology, which powerfully pierces through the lines of poetic dialogue with the lyrical You / the Other.”

“Or’s poetry,” Sheleva points out, “is impressive, accessible, and doesn’t leave the reader indifferent.

“It is soaked in juicy, fresh, imperative language, its rhythms dynamic as dance, its lines replete with complex, emotional, and spiritual restlessness.”

In response to the festival’s announcement, Or wrote that Struga has been part of his poetic journey since 2000, when his book Drowning, I Breathe Living Water was published as part of the festival’s Pleiades series.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Or also expressed the awe he has felt toward the poetry festival, especially after being one of the attendees in the years when the Golden Wreath was given to Yves Bonnefoy, Tomas Tranströmer, and W. S. Merwin.

“When I return to Struga,” Or wrote, “I know I’m among people who read poetry, who have a refined taste in poetry, who need to respect the art of poetry, who understand its deep value and unique significance full of wisdom, beauty, and dialogue, imagination and creativity [which can inspire people] to think and feel freely, like individuals do.”

Amir Or (b. 1956, Tel Aviv) is a prominent Israeli poet, novelist, and essayist. He has won numerous national and international awards, including the Prime Minister’s Prize, the Fulbright Award for Writers, and the Struga Poetry Evenings’ 2013 Best Wine Poem prize.

After working as a shepherd, builder, and restaurateur, Or studied philosophy and comparative religion at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where he later lectured.

He is the founder of the Hebrew-Arabic Poetry School.

He also founded the Helicon Poetry Society and has served as editor-in-chief of the Helicon literary journal and the Helicon series of poetry books.

His most recent poetry collections in Hebrew are Child (2018), Wings (2015), Loot: Selected Poems 1977–2013 (2013), and The Madman’s Prophecy (2012).

His poetry book Day (2006) was translated into English by Fiona Sampson and the author, and his works have been published in 45 languages.

His novels include The Song of Tahira (2001), a fictional epic in metered prose and The Kingdom (2015), a novel about the life of King David.

Or will receive the Struga Poetry Evenings’ highest award at the festival’s closing ceremony in late August.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Struga between Aug. 26 and 31. mr/