Ambassador Byrnes: Prespa Agreement is not just about the name, it’s about creating opportunities for people

Concerning the announcements on revision of the Prespa Agreement, citizens really need to think about and to know about the benefits of the agreement, said US Ambassador Kate Byrnes on Friday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 31 January 2020 15:16

