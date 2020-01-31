0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Ambassador Byrnes: PPO law passage to send positive signal

US Ambassador Kate Byrnes has urged party leaders to find a compromise over the law on public prosecution (PPO) and make sure it is passed before Parliament is dismissed.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 30 January 2020 21:47
