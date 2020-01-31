Ambassador Byrnes: PPO law passage to send positive signal

Поврзани вести
WHO declares international health emergency over coronavirus outbreak
30 January 2020 21:50
Justice Ministry’s working group discusses remarks on PPO law
30 January 2020 19:33
European Commission to present new methodology of negotiations next week
30 January 2020 18:54
Procedures in place at Skopje airport amid coronavirus outbreak: minister
30 January 2020 18:12
Italy’s Conte: Skopje and Tirana should join EU very soon
30 January 2020 17:24
Three journalists’ organizations sign EFJ Charter on Working Conditions
30 January 2020 16:55
Провери го и оваClose
-
Stakeholders show strong interest for public debate on PPO law28 January 2020 19:41
-
Žbogar: We hope PPO law is adopted before Parliament dissolves28 January 2020 17:50
-
VMRO-DPMNE officials leave talks on PPO law24 January 2020 17:48