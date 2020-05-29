Ambassador Byrnes: Flyover saluting North Macedonia’s NATO membership expresses US support

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Friday’s flyover of U.S. army aircraft over Skopje is an expression of our enduring support for North Macedonia and a gesture of welcome to NATO’s 30th member, U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes said on the occasion of the flyover saluting North Macedonia’s NATO membership.

“This flyover is both an expression of our enduring support for North Macedonia, as well as a gesture of welcome to NATO’s 30th member, the newest member of the Alliance. Of course, over the past few weeks the focus has, as it rightfully should have been, on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But, that should not obscure the fact that this year a very historic achievement took place for North Macedonia as it joined NATO and then also received the green light for EU accession. This is an incredible moment and these are two aspirations, two goals, for which both of our countries have worked for over two decades. It’s important that even as we focus, rightfully, on the challenges that we face with this pandemic across the globe, we do it together as allies and we do it here in North Macedonia as allies in this fight. The flyover, the planes that you saw today, are indeed a reaffirmation that the United States’ commitment to the NATO alliance and most especially to its newest NATO ally remain steadfast. And today I hope we symbolized in this way and commemorated the deepening partnership that exists between our two countries,” said Ambassador Byrnes, who witnessed the event together with North Macedonia’s Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska.

The two aircraft of the U.S. Army Aviation, accompanied by four Greek army aircraft, flew over the territory of North Macedonia to salute the country’s NATO membership.

The aircraft took off from the state of South Dakota on Thursday. They flew at an altitude of 1,500 meters over North Macedonia and their flyover was accompanied by a loud sound.

NATO members demonstrated strong support for North Macedonia’s membership to the Alliance by sending medical aid to the country amid the coronacrisis. As a new member of the Alliance, North Macedonia has also taken part in NATO’s Air Policing programme, which aims to secure NATO airspace.