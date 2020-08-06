Although designed to save jobs, salary subsidy scheme misused by some employers

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – The goal for introducing the salary subsidy scheme – MKD 14,500 per employee – was to support companies and let employees keep their jobs, as part of the government’s economic packages for mitigating the COVID19 crisis consequences. According to the authorities, its influence was positive and employees haven’t been laid off, but analyses showed that many employees did not receive this compensation.

This measure was initially introduced for the months of April and May, as the period when the coronavirus crisis hit the hardest, but then the government extended it for June as well.

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska deemed this measure as employee support that could save thousands of jobs.

She stated that this measure was envisioned to give financial support to employers in order for them to be able to pay out salaries, and it also helped employees and the self-employed. They work together to contribute to economic growth, and they have to get past this hard time together, preparing for the recovery stage – which is impossible without employees.

The measure was meant for all companies with a profit reduction of over 30% in April and May, and comparatively to the monthly average throughout the previous year. The criteria also included not paying out dividends and bonuses, and not earning MKD 120,000 net wages per 10% of employees. Apart from this, the measure was meant for all employees with a net wage up to MKD 39,900 and managers and owners earning the same net wage. The companies could also use this measure for employees for who they have wage increase subsidies. During those three months, 17,000 to 20,000 companies received support through this measure.

The Public Revenue Office implemented this measure. According to the data announced by director Sanja Lukarevska at a press conference, in April, financial support was given to 19,780 employers who were given MKD 1,793,207,639 for 128,315 employees. In May, 19,938 employers received 1,666,373,597 for 119,182 employees. In June, financial support was given to 17,905 companies, who received 1,404,470,647 for 101,148 employees. The analysis showed that some employees did not receive their compensation.

Over 700 companies, mainly from Skopje, Tetovo, Gostivar, Struga and Kumanovo, asked for financial support through this measure, but they failed to pay their employees.

According to published data, 281 employer received MKD 9,995,565 worth of financial support, but they failed to pay 722 employees. 427 companies did the same thing in May, having failed to pay 984 employees despite receiving MKD 13,698,998 worth of financial support. 120 companies haven’t fulfilled their obligations towards their employees for both months.

Medium-sized, small and micro companies are the most common culprits of avoiding paying out the financial support given to them, and their industries included trade, preparing and serving food, construction, clothes making, hospitality, transport, education, etc.

62 small companies received MKD 1,715,262 worth of financial support, but they didn’t pay out 126 employees’ salaries. 43 food prep and serve companies received MKD 1,249,452 worth of financial support and failed to pay the salaries of 95 employees in April. 24 transport companies received MKD 630,750 worth of financial support, failing to pay 44 employees in April. 17 construction companies received MKD 660,738 and didn’t pay 48 employees in April. Other industries fall into this, such as clothes making companies, wholesale and retail companies, hospitality etc. Regionally, the number of companies that haven’t paid their employees goes as follows: 84 in Skopje, 38 in Tetovo, 20 in Struga, 23 in Gostivar, and 16 in Kumanovo.

In May, out of the overall number of companies that failed to pay out the financial support to employees, 84 of them were retail companies who received MKD 2,160,248 and didn’t pay 160 employees, 66 food preparation and serving companies received MKD 2,052,240 and didn’t pay 150 employees, 35 transport companies received MKD 920,750 and didn’t pay 65 employees, and six civil engineering companies received MKD 1,087,500 and didn’t pay 77 employees.

The remaining companies that didn’t provide salaries in May despite receiving financial support are in construction, production, wholesale and retail sales, program broadcasting etc. Regionally, the highest number of companies that didn’t provide salaries in May goes as follows: 110 in Skopje, 61 in Tetovo, 34 in Gostivar, 28 in Struga, 21 in Kumanovo, 15 in Bitola and 10 in Strumica.

The list of company names that have received financial support and failed to pay their employees has already been published.

The updated list of unpaid state support for minimum wage by employers who use this financial support is available on this link: https://vlada.mk/sites/default/files/dokumenti/analiza-neplateni_fin_poddrska_finalno_0.pdf

Public Revenue Office’s Lukarevska stated that the employers who have used financial support, but failed to pay their employees, have received warnings. If they fail to pay their employees, legal actions will be taken. In addition, she adds, the Law on Compulsory Social Insurance Contributions stipulates fines, and the employer will be obligated to return in full the received funds, with interest, in a proceeding done in cooperation between the the Office and the State Labor Inspectorate.

“The Public Revenue Office has at its disposal detailed data about the uses of the financial support, keeping track of how much the measures have been utilized, as well as honoring the law. The data concerning companies that have received financial support but failed to pay their employees will be given to the General Secretariat as the body that implemented the measure and provided the financial support, and then the data can be published,” Lukarevska said.

She appeals to all employers to use their rights from the Financial Support Decree, but to make sure to honor the obligations established by this decree, the Law on Compulsory Social Insurance, and the Labor Law.

“All employers who failed to follow this decree should do so, because the goal was to keep jobs, and not for employers to take the money. They should’ve done this before the data went public,” Lukarevska stressed.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said that salaries should be given to employees urgently.

“The companies should take responsibility. There has been a huge lapse and the companies must be sanctioned, which will happen, of course. The General Secretariat is pursuing legal options,” Carovska said.

Syndicates and associations have asked the Public Revenue Office to intervene and forcibly make the companies give the salaries, and then punishing the companies, in the shortest time possible in accordance with their legal authorization.

“We strongly judge all employers who have received financial support from the state, but haven’t paid their employees. The goal for the state financial support determined by the ordinance implemented to deal with the COVID-19 crisis was to save jobs, not for employers to illegally profit off their employees during the biggest health, social, and financial crisis we’ve ever faced. We deem such behavior as impermissible, unjust, unlawful and inhumane,” their statement said.

They’ve also asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to initiate a felony fraud proceeding, according to Article 247 in the Penal Code, based on reasonable doubt against all employers who have received financial support, but haven’t given salaries to their employees.

The measure of giving MKD 14,500 per employee is part of the second set of the government’s economic measures for dealing with the crisis. Its goal is to support the liquidity of employers in the private sector, i.e. reducing their salary costs in order to protect jobs during a crisis.

According to data by the Employment Agency, 8,587 people received unemployment status in April, and this number reached 8,852 in May, as opposed to 4,399 in March. Up until March, the number of unemployed persons was 107,732. In April, it was 114,762, and in May it was 121,187 people.

The predicted support through the three economic anti-crisis measures packages implemented by the government for the citizens and economy amounts to EUR 500 million. Minister of Finance Nina Angelovska stated that EUR 140 million of the financial support money have already been given out: EUR 40 million towards the citizens, and the remainder went to the companies.

“Over 330,000 citizens have received EUR 28.3 million on payment cards. 117,000 citizens have received local tourism vouchers amounting to EUR 12 million. Freelance artists have received EUR 65,000. Athletes have received EUR 400,000. Unemployed people have received 50% of the average net wages, amounting to EUR 810,000,” she said.

Companies, the Minister added, have received support for over 130,000 employees spanning 19,500 companies. EUR 83.3 million and interest-free loans through the Development Bank have been given to 1331 company and over 16,600 employees, subsidizing of 50% of average income for companies that have been hit by the crisis, EUR 1.4 million for over 2500 companies, and releases from advances for income tax and personal income tax for over 1500 taxpayers around EUR 2 million.”

Suzi Koteva Stoimenova

Translator: Dragana Knežević