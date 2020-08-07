Alternativa leader Gashi optimist on gov’t formation, expects AA/A coalition to be part of it

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi is an optimist that a new government will be formed even before 20 days expire after the mandate is given, as well as that the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa (AA/A) coalition will be part of the new government.

“We’ve made our positions clear, both in terms of DUI and in terms of the Macedonian political parties. We neither want to favor nor to hinder anyone. This is very important as all previous governments faced many difficult challenges and issues including the name dispute, the Treaty with Bulgaria, etc. Now it’s truly high time to deal with the most vital issues that deeply concern citizens’ interests – economy, health, rule of law, education,” Gashi told Kanal 5 TV on Friday.

He said he was an optimist that a solid government would be formed, adding that he expected an interesting time to come where everyone would need to work together and show that certain practices of political revenge should end.

According to Gashi, it’s very important that the formation of the government is based on legitimacy. Due to the election outcome, he noted, DUI was now negotiating over government formation. He believes DUI won’t step back from its proposal on Albanian Prime Minister.

“There were two concepts at the election, as regards the Albanian bloc. The first one was the Albanian Prime Minister idea, and the second one was the idea of a country for all. We developed a program and presented it to the citizens. We said then that it was a marketing trick and it’s not feasible now, not only it’s not feasible, but also not much of an interest to Albanians,” Gashi said.

“We’re here and and waiting if there’s an offer to be part of the government. We’d step in and negotiate if DUI’s Prime Minister idea fails. Then we’d start talks over our program,” he added.

Commenting on information of a possible wider government with all Albanian parties, Gashi said it was very important that they receive an offer and negotiate over the program and the format in order to have a clear position.

According to him, it’s important that Albanians have a healthy opposition – either DUI or them as a coalition.

“This is why this time we can’t be part of a government of which DUI is a part,” Gashi pointed out.

Asked if Alternativa could agree on a government without the Alliance for Albanians, Gashi said that was not possible under any circumstances.