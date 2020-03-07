Alpine skiing World Cup finals off as more sport hit by coronavirus

Berlin, 7 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Sport around the world continued to be badly affected Friday by the outbreak of the coronavirus while organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Games scaled down an arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

The alpine ski World Cup finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy later this month was the latest top event to be cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak and travel restrictions to the northern Italian Alpine region.

Italian authorities say almost 200 people have died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and more than 4,600 have been infected.

International ski federation FIS cited said the concentration of cases in the Veneto province and travel restrictions imposed by an increasing number of nations.

“The main issue that steered the recommendation of the (FIS) Council affecting the organisation of the finals in Cortina was the travel restrictions imposed by an increasing number of national authorities, which would have likely limited the participation of several athletes,” a FIS statement said.

FIS president Gian Franco Kasper said: “This was an extremely difficult decision for us to make, but ultimately welfare and health of the athletes, teams and everyone associated with the World Cup as well as the general public must be our top priority.”

The setback is a huge blow to the Italian organizers who were also using the finals as a test event a year ahead of the world championships in Cortina.

The finals will not be replaced and the undecided titles including both men’s and women’s overall trophies will be confirmed after the last scheduled races a week earlier for the women in Are, Sweden and for the men Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

An occasion to formally award the winning athletes with their crstal globes will be announced at a later date.

Olympic events planning continued to be adjusted, with Japan saying it would not send 140 children to Greece for a torch departure ceremony on March 19, a day before it is due to arrive in Japan.

The Olympic torch will be lit on March 12 in a ceremony in Greece. A four-month torch relay around Japan begins on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture, about 250 kilometres north-east of Tokyo.

The torch is due to arrive for the opening ceremony on July 24 at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo.

Olympic officials insisted this week that planning for the Games was going ahead.

Elsewhere, the Milan to San Remo spring cycling classic on March 21 and two other Italian cycling races – Tirreno-Adriatico from March 11-17 and Giro di Sicilia from April 1 to 4 – were called off. If possible the races will be held at a later date, organizers said.

In athletics, the world half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland on March 29 has been postponed until October. The Paris marathon, due to take place on April 5, has been postponed until October 18.

Danish football champions FC Copenhagen and other clubs in the Scandinavian country’s premiership and first division leagues will play behind closed doors this month, the Association of Professional Clubs said.

A March 27 friendly between Denmark and the Faroe Islands will also be played behind closed doors, and could possibly be called off, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said.

Organizers of the March 22 Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the 2020 Formula One season, said they had stopped ticket sales as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets sales would be resumed or tickets refunded depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.

The Formula E-Prix race in Rome on April 4 has been called off. Organizers said they would review the possibility of holding the race at a later date.

In Budapest, the three-day Epee Grand Prix in fencing was taking place from Friday behind closed doors, the Hungarian fencing association said.

Elsewhere in winter sport, the World Cup Nordic ski programme in Oslo from Friday to Sunday was taking place without spectators. The events in cross country, ski jumping and Nordic combined at the Holmenkollen venue usually attract tens of thousands of spectators.

The first test runs on the bobsleigh track for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022 will now take place from October 26 to November 1, the Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said. The test at the Yanqing national sliding centre were initially scheduled for this month.

The biathlon World Cup meeting in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic from Thursday to Sunday was also without spectators.

In golf, the European Tour event in the Kenyan capital Nairobi next week was postponed indefinitely after the Kenyan government postponed all international meetings and conferences in the country.

The Italian Rugby Federation postponed all matches until March 15. The March 14 match in Rome between Italy and England in the Six Nations tournament had already been postponed.

Serie A football in Italy will meanwhile go ahead on Sunday with rescheduled games in empty stadiums. They include a key match Sunday between champions Juventus and Inter Milan, lying second and third respectively in the table.

Six matches were postponed last week. The revised Serie A programme was agreed after the government ordered all sporting events in Italy to take place without fans until April 3.