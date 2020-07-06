Alliance for Albanians MP candidate: Vote for equality on July 15

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Alliance for Albanians MP candidate Ilire Dauti met on Sunday with residents of the villages of Tenovci, Radinovce and Miletino.

She called on them to support her party at the upcoming election and vote for equality. Dauti stressed at the meeting, the “lack of investments in Albanian neighborhoods by previous governments.”

“Money was invested in non-Albanian neighborhoods, public debt rises with each passing day and currently stands at EUR 6 billion. Children born today are already in debt through no fault of their own. We’re the ones burdened by debt, while money is invested elsewhere,” Dauti said.