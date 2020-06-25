Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa hold campaign convention in Tetovo

Tetovo, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition held late Thursday a convention in Tetovo to promote its MP candidates.

Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela said that a new government would introduce a new political mindset and a new way to govern the country. He said he would seek proportional representation in places according to the stricture of the population.

“They wanted to drag us in the political game called society for all, but they will fail. Albanians in 2016 believed that the regime would be overthrown, but only half of it lost. Our coalition will defeat the other half,” Sela said, noting that it was time for DUI’s Ali Ahmeti to go in opposition after 18 years.

He is the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the sixth electoral district.

Afrim Gashi, Alternativa leader who is also the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said the coalition would campaign for a change in politics.

“Let’s make conditions for living that are as good as those in European countries. These are not ordinary elections, it is a referendum and the question is – do you want more young people to move out or do you want conditions like those in the EU,” Gashi told the supporters in Tetovo.