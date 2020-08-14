Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa: We’re not part of gov’t formation talks

Skopje, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – The Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition announced Friday its representatives have never had a meeting – official or unofficial – to discuss the prospect of joining the new government.

DUI, according to the coalition, is a legal but illegitimate winner of the elections in the Albanian political bloc.

“Even though we are the legitimate winners of the July 15 elections in the Albanian political bloc, we will not negotiate until DUI delivers its election promise to make sure Naser Ziberi is elected as the first Albanian PM. If a proposal is sent to Parliament to elect Ziberi, the coalition’s 12 MPs will vote for him, But, if DUI fails to deliver the promise, it will no longer have the right to be part of the future government and it’ll belong in opposition,” Skender Zeid Rexhepi, Alternativa’s secretary general, told a news conference Friday.

He said Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa would expect DUI to push for Albanian PM with a four-year term.

“If we join the negotiations, we won’t ask for an Albanian PM to lead the new government,” he told reporters.

Asked about the panel hosted yesterday by DUI on the anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement – which was not attended by the leaders of the two parties – Zeid Rexhepi said that the panel of all parliamentary Albanian parties could become traditional ‘serving as an instrument to coordinate the Albanian positions in North Macedonia.’