Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa: It’s time for change

Kumanovo, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – The Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition on Monday night in Kumanovo presented its election program ahead of the July 15 early parliamentary polls.

Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi, who is the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said time had come for change in the Albanian community because “Albanians are stagnating in economic development, education and healthcare.”

“None of these changes are possible without a change of the political elite. For 18 years we have been stuck in one place. It would be healthy not only for us, the Albanians, but also for everyone else in the country,” he said.

Speaking at the Kumanovo rally, Sela of the Alliance for Albanians said the coalition offered to voters an extensive political platform, justice, economic development, quality education and an end to social deviance.

“I believe this society needs real policies for change,” Sela told his supporters.