Alliance for Albanians, Alternativa form coalition ahead of April election

The Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa have formed a coalition to run in the early parliamentary polls on April 12.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 6 February 2020 17:28
