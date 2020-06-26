Alliance for Albanian’s Sela: No layoffs in administration

Kichevo, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – The election coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa on Friday held a campaign event to open the municipal HQ in Kichevo.

Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela pledged that civil servants won’t be laid off. On the contrary, he said, they will be given appropriate posts.

“We will make the dreams of the Albanian come true. We will re-hire the Albanians whose jobs were undeservedly taken away. We’ll put an end to the robbery of taxpayers’ money. We’ll do everything your taxes to stay here, locally, in Kichevo,” Sela stated.

We, he noted, are the real choice for the Albanians.

Surija Rashidi, first candidate on the list in the fifth electoral district, and Remzi Mehmedi, MP candidate in the six electoral district, addressing the event said they were confident the coalition would win the July 15 elections.