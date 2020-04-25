All efforts focused on making coronavirus peak manageable, says Infectious Diseases Clinic director

Skopje, 24 April 2020 (MIA) – COVID-19 can’t be compared with any other infection and puts all people at risk. Treatments change in line with new information, but mechanical ventilators does not seem to be of much help, Milena Stevanovikj, head of the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases said Friday evening in an interview with TV 24.

“All our efforts have been focused on making the peak of the coronavirus outbreak more manageable. We still don’t know when the peak will happen and the healthcare system has been focused on preventing what happened in Italy, where patients were dying in hospital hallways, from happening here. If we had been more compliant, the number of coronavirus cases in the country would have been much smaller,” Stevanovikj said.

She called on citizens to respect coronavirus preventive measures.

Defeating COVID-19, the director underlined, will require a lot of scientific research.

“The situation is serious, the infection is serious, at least for some patients. So, we have to take preventive measures seriously. Epidemiologists won’t be able to make projections if the majority of the population does not abide by recommendations,” Stevanovikj said.

Putting patients on ventilators, she added, won’t cure them of the virus.

“Ventilators are used to buy doctors time to treat patients and repair the damage done by the virus to the lungs. What we have witnessed at the clinic, as well as worldwide, is that mechanical ventilation does not help much,” Stevanovikj said.

She underlined that the coronavirus therapy used worldwide is also available in North Macedonia and that blood plasma has been extracted from two volunteers on Friday to start using it as coronavirus treatment, set to be available for patients hopefully by Monday.