All efforts focused on better managing situation, Crisis Management Center director says

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – All efforts are currently focused on better managing the coronavirus situation both in the crisis regions and throughout the country, Crisis Management Center director Agron Buxhaku said Sunday.

“The Crisis Management Center top officials have been regularly meeting since the crisis situation was declared in Debar and Centar Zhupa, where an increased number of people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, and immediately drew up an action plan,” Buxhaku told MIA.

He added that representatives of all competent institutions attended the Crisis Management Center’s Sunday session.

Additional measures, Buxhaku underlined, have been included in the action plan.

“All measures are being successfully enforced, we’ll keep monitoring the situation, meet daily, and propose new measures to the government,” Buxhaku said.

He underlined that there’s no need to panic.

Buxhaku praised Debar citizens, who unlike people in some highly developed countries, have demonstrated at these times temperance and civility.

“All grocery stores and pharmacies there are now fully stocked,” Buxhaku said.

He added that the city will keep being supplied with groceries and medicine and congratulated local institutions for successfully managing the situation.

“We’ll continue activities. A new body has also been formed and is set to meet tomorrow. All activities will now be centralized,” Buxhaku said.