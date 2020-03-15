All coronavirus patients stable, seven people currently tested

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – All 13 coronavirus patients at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases are in stable condition, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Sunday.

The female patient from Debar, he added, is provided with respiratory assistance, has shown signs of improvement, but her condition is still unpredictable. All other patients, including the 15-year-old boy show only mild symptoms of the infection and remain isolated.

Seven new patients, Filipche underlined, from Shtip, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Kichevo, and Ohrid, who have arrived recently from Switzerland, Austria and Germany, are currently being tested for the coronavirus.

“A few days after their return they have developed high fever, are now isolated and their test results are pending,” Filipche said.

He added that the three patients, including two pregnant women, who were transferred for treatment from Debar to Skopje on Saturday, are isolated and in stable condition.

Filipche told the news conference that there are about 120 respiratory machines in the country, 90 of which are located in Skopje.

“We decided at today’s meeting with the heads of clinics to mobilize all medical staff from both public and private institutions and make it available at all times, in line with the operation plan. We’re grateful to all private hospitals that put at our disposal as early as last week their capacities, including 70 hospital beds equipped with respiratory machines,” Filipche said.

Clinics staff, he added, will no longer hold morning meetings and instead communicate via phone.

“Surgeries of patients with chronic conditions are postponed whenever possible. The only surgeries that won’t be postponed are urgent ones and those of patients with malignant conditions,” Filipche said.

He underlined that a coordinator who will oversee the treatment of the five coronavirus patients in Debar has been appointed.

The children’s clinic in Kozle, Filipche informed, is being prepared to treat possible children coronavirus patients.

“All children diagnosed with coronavirus will be transferred to the Clinic for Pediatric Diseases to separate them from the adult patients and children receiving treatment for other diseases,” Filipche said.

He added that the Interior Ministry has said that no incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa, the two regions where a crisis situation was declared Friday.

“Police officers are patrolling the two regions and surrounding areas to ensure that everyone there follows coronavirus preventive measures. All vehicles entering the crisis situation area are checked and disinfected. Supply of food and other goods there is uninterrupted,” Filipche said.

The prime minister, the finance minister, and the National Bank governor, Filipche added, have underlined that all financial institutions operate as usual.

He called on citizens to limit movement, stay home, and respect enforced measures and recommendations.