All coronavirus information are shared with the public, Spasovski says

We aim to work transparently and share all available information with the public. No matter how bad the news is, citizens have the right to know, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a press conference Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 March 2020 16:51
