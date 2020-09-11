All capacities at disposal to implement EU reforms, Osmani tells Žbogar

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani presented the outgoing EU Ambassador, Samuel Žbogar, with a plague of gratitude for his tireless engagement and personal efforts in improving North Macedonia’s EU dossier, Osmani’s office said Friday.

Minister Osmani said that all administrative capacities are at the disposal to implement EU-related reforms and expressed hopes that the country in the EU will continue to have a sincere and dedicated partner to meet the membership criteria.

“We’ve made some historic accomplishments in the past three years in relation to our EU integration bid. In our collective memory, you will be remembered as a sincere friend and dedicated supporter of the country on its EU integration road,” Osmani said, noting North Macedonia remained committed and looking forward to working on EU negotiating dossiers.

At the farewell meeting, Osmani and Žbogar concluded that it was of great importance for the Western Balkan countries the opportunity to adopt EU standards under an alignment process as part of the EU enlargement process.

“North Macedonia has proven itself as a consistent partner and in the future it can contribute to EU’s policies and functioning,” stated the press release.