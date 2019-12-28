Algerian president names new premier from pre-Bouteflika era

Algiers, 28 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday appointed a new prime minister not directly linked to the era of veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down earlier this year after mass anti-government protests.

Since Bouteflika’s resignation in April, protesters have called for key officials who worked for him during his 20-year rule to depart and for an overhaul of the North African country’s political system.

On Saturday, Tebboune tasked Abdelaziz Djerad with forming the new government, a brief presidential statement said, according to Algeria’s state news agency APS.

Djerad served as a presidential secretary-general under president Liamine Zeroual, who ruled Algeria for five years until 1999.

A political science professor, Djerad has also served as the head of Algeria’s state International Cooperation Agency, and as a diplomat in the Foreign Ministry.

He succeeds Noureddine Bedoui, who was appointed prime minister by Bouteflika in March.

Tebboune, who took office on December 19, pledged massive political and economic reforms during his five-year term in an attempt to calm months-long protests in the energy-rich country.

The reforms intend to turn the page on the Bouteflika era, which was marked by mismanagement and cronyism.