Albanian President Meta praises gov’t formation agreement reached in North Macedonia

Tirana, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – Albanian President Ilir Meta praised via Facebook on Wednesday the agreement reached by SDSM and DUI to form North Macedonia’s new government, sending a strong message to Albanian politicians to learn from it and get back on the right track.

“Following the democratic and competitive elections, our neighbor walks with a deserved certainty toward the opening of negotiations with the European Union. We need to learn from them and get back on track as soon as possible, starting with respecting the June 5 Agreement and meeting all other conditions,” read Meta’s post.

The finalization of the agreement on the formation of the new government in North Macedonia, he added, is another positive step in strengthening democratic institutions and advancing reforms.

Moreover, President Meta noted that the increase of the representation of the Albanian factor in the government, including the possibility of an Albanian Prime Minister in the future, is a Europeanizing and vitalizing indicator for the strengthening of coexistence.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj and Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj also welcomed the government formation agreement reached in North Macedonia.