Albania quake causes close to 1 billion euros in damage

Belgrade, 5 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The November 26 earthquake in Albania has caused 985 million euros (1,1 billion dollars) in damage, but has also affected economic growth, officials said on Wednesday.

“The report was drawn in line with EU, World Bank and UN standards for natural disasters around the world,” Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Bledi Cuci told a conference in Tirana, the ATA news agency reported.

The quake struck the densely populated Adriatic coast near Albania’s second-largest city, Durres, killing 51 people and injuring hundreds.

A total of 202,291 people in 11 municipalities were affected, Cuci said. Authorities surveyed around 50,000 damaged buildings, he added.

The World Bank country manager, Evis Sulko, said the earthquake caused damage totalling 7.5 per cent of Albania’s gross domestic product (GDP) and caused the economy to slow down.

“The growth rate at the end of last year is down and this trajectory is projected for this year as well,” she said. The forecast of 3.5-per-cent growth was revised down to 3.2 per cent.

The UN chief in Albania, Brian Williams, urged Albania to improve the framework for safer construction. Albanian authorities have charged dozens of people involved in construction and licensing of the collapsed structures.

The European Union plans to hold a donor conference on February 17 to help Albania – which is close to starting membership talks with the bloc – cope with the aftermath of the earthquake.