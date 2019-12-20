Albania passes controversial media law

Belgrade, 19 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Albanian parliament passed a controversial media law on Wednesday night, introducing draconian fines for fake news published by online media.

Leftist Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government stood by the law, agreeing only to soften some provisions, in the face of protests from journalist organizations and concerns voiced by international organizations.

More than a dozen media organizations and civic groups had warned that the law empowers the government to control the content of the media and possibly limit the freedom of expression.

The new rules pave the way for fines of up to 17,800 dollars for violations, which is a huge sum in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Rama had lashed out at online media in the aftermath of an earthquake last month which killed 51 people and left thousands homeless, threatening to invoke expanded authorities under the state of emergency to shut down the dissemination of fake news.