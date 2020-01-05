Al-Shabaab attacks base used by US, Kenyan troops

Nairobi, 5 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Somali-based militant group al-Shabaab launched an attack early Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both US and Kenyan soldiers.

In a statement, al-Shabaab said an “elite group of soldiers” dubbed the “Martyrdom Brigade” launched a raid on the base in Manda Bay in Lamu Kenya, some 500 kilometres from Nairobi.

The Islamist group described the base, close to the Somali border, as “one of the many launch pads for the American crusade against Islam in the region.”

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna told dpa that the militants had only breached the Manda airstrip and not the Camp Simba military base as al-Shabaab claimed. The civilian airstrip also acts as the entrance to the base.

“That was propaganda,” Njuguna said, dismissing al-Shabaab’s claims.

In a tweet, the KDF said: “This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed.”

“Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe,” the tweet continued. No US or Kenyan fatalities have been reported.

The Kenyan defence force tweeted that smoke seen in footage from the scene is from an affected fuel tank.

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach, a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now ongoing”, the Kenyan defence force said further.

The US Africa command also tweeted, acknowledging that it was monitoring the situation, but provided no further update. The US has launched multiple airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab in Somalia.

The US is supporting Somali forces as well as soldiers from the African Union in the fight against al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network.