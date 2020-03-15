Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem closes due to coronavirus fears

Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, was closed on Sunday until further notice, in an extremely rare measure taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The site in Jerusalem is known to Muslims as al-Harem al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Islamic religious authority in charge of the site, the Waqf Department, decided to close al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock “as a precautionary measure,” the mosque’s director, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, said in an emailed statement.

“All gates [to the holy compound] will remain open to worshipers,” he added, meaning that Muslims can pray outside in the open-air courtyard surrounding al-Aqsa Mosque.

The compound houses al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock and is worshipped by Muslims as the site from where Prophet Mohammed ascended to heaven.

It also houses the remnants of the Jewish Biblical Temple and as such it the holiest site in Judaism.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told dpa that the gates to the compound were only briefly closed, but reopened after coordination with Muslim officials.

Across the Middle East, efforts to stop the coronavirus are shaking up daily life, with countries restricting travel, postponing elections and even shutting down large parts of society.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced wide-reaching measures on Saturday evening – shortly after the country reported a jump of 50 cases within 24 hours, reaching 193 in total – including a halt on all recreational activities and the closure of all schools.