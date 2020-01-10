0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Air pollution suppresses immune function: epidemiologist

Air pollution causes difficulties and suppresses the immune function in everyone, especially people with chronic and respiratory diseases, Public Health Institute epidemiologist Gordana Kuzmanovska said Friday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 10 January 2020 15:45
