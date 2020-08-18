Ahmeti: This gov’t coalition to be most successful yet

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – I’m very much convinced that this coalition, this partnership for another four years will be the most successful yet, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said after an agreement was reached on parliamentary majority and government coalition at Tuesday’s meeting with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

“The idea was rapprochement, a message of taking responsibility for a common country. I mus commend Zaev for his courage and I praise the decision for an Albanian Prime Minister in the last 100 days of this Government,” Ahmeti said.

He wished success to the new Government and coalition.

Agreement was reached with the primary purpose of providing citizens a more secure life and future, Ahmeti added.

He voiced confidence that the decision reached on Tuesday will be welcomed by all citizens of the country, as well as partners from the international community who have given their support on the path towards NATO and the EU.

“It’s important that today’s coalition is based on sound foundations and will contribute to good progress of all processes in the country. I’m very much convinced that today we did a good thing for all our citizens,” Ahmeti pointed out.