Ahmeti says Xhaferi to be elected Speaker on Thursday, reveals DUI candidates for ministers

Tetovo, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – Following Wednesday’s meeting of DUI’s General Council, leader Ali Ahmeti announced the names of the candidates for DUI ministers in the new Government after an agreement was reached with SDSM on distribution of departments.

“Tomorrow we’ll elect the Parliament Speaker, our friend Talat Xhaferi, and then our other friends – Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment, and an agreement is to be made with the coalition partners on the Ministry of Information Society,” Ahmeti said.

In response to a reporter’s question on how disagreements among the party members have been overcome with regards to these candidate proposals, Ahmeti said there had been a debate but all decisions have been agreed upon.

“DUI has always been transparent, and eventually everyone backed the decision that was reached by majority,” he noted.

According to the DUI leader, as has been the case in the past, the future Government will also make all decisions with the democratic principle of consensus.

Asked about the new Government’s approach to the country’s economic development, Ahmeti said there are many things they’ll commit to.

“There are project of whose completion we know will bring benefits to the people. These include the Kichevo-Ohrid highway, Skopje-Kachanik gas pipeline, etc. There are many projects and investments that need to continue,” he noted.

As regards Naser Ziberi, who was a Prime Minister candidate, Ahmeti pointed out that Ziberi continues his work as a notary and a possible post will be decided on in the future.

Ahmeti told members of the Council that 105,000 votes and 15 MP seats have rightly made DUI winner at the early parliamentary polls in July.

“This Government will continue the path towards European integration and Euro-Atlantic partnership, and will protect the Prespa Agreement, the Friendship Treaty, and the Ohrid Accord, but it will also carry out vetting in politics and judiciary, and focus on economic-development,” Ahmeti underlined.