Ahmeti’s “Albanian PM” comment stirs reactions from political parties

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on the 18th anniversary of his party said the time is right for an Albanian to be appointed prime minister. His comments provoked a backlash from the political stakeholders in the country.

Its coalition partner in the government, SDSM, told DUI if an Albanian premiere was being set as a condition for a government coalition, then DUI would not be part of any future government. Commenting on DUI’s statement, the other Albanian political parties called it ‘populist’, insisting that Ahmeti has no legitimacy to talk about the needs of the citizens.

Issuing a statement to mark the 18th anniversary of DUI, Ahmeti among other things said his party’s next goal should be to make sure an Albanian is appointed head of the government.

“Together we started this journey 18 years ago, we faced every challenge and trusted each other. On this important anniversary for all of us, let us jointly define our successive goal in the next elections – to pick a respected and establish person, male or female, to be the first Albanian prime minister of this country,” Ahmeti said.

Reacting to the statement, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said that anyone who can secure support from at least 61 MPs can be at the helm of the government.

“If SDSM won the elections, I’d be the candidate for prime minister, who would fight for better standards for all citizens in North Macedonia… If this is DUI’s condition to be coalition partner, then DUI will not be part of the future government,” Zaev wrote on Facebook.

Also writing on Facebook, BESA leader Bilal Kasami said Ahmeti’s ‘populist’ statement was issued in a bid to score political points.

Also, the Alliance for Albanians said that DUI during its 18-year rule achieved nothing but ‘failure, broken promises and corruption-ridden scandals.’

No date for early parliamentary election in North Macedonia has been set yet. Originally, election was slated for April 12 before it got prolonged after a coronavirus epidemic was declared. In the meantime, the parties have repeatedly failed to agree on a date.

SDSM is pushing for election on July 5, whereas the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE has been insisting that election is impossible to be organized in the midst of the epidemic.