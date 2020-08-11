Ahmeti: Positive outcome depending on parties’ will

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said after Monday’s meeting with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev they discussed the parties’ platforms and approximation of positions, highlighting that a positive outcome benefiting the country would depend on the will of both parties.

“I would not overburden the negotiations by saying the last word. We are investing in the issue of Albanians, we are heading in the right direction and doing this for the country, because it will benefit stability and bring communities closer,” Ahmeti told reporters.

He has informed VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski of the DUI-SDSM winner-winner negotiations.

“I briefed Mickoski that DUI-SDSM talks have started, in order to prevent them from creating a false opinion and be aware that we are making efforts to reach an agreement,” said Ahmeti.

He expressed hope that all parties will be willing to overcome differences and difficulties.

On the issue of an Albanian PM, which was DUI’s pre-election promise, Ahmeti said, “we are as close as we are far away, but all sides must take into account the country’s overarching interests.”