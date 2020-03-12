0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo statement

Ahmeti: No large campaign rallies as parties respect coronavirus measures

The political parties during the election campaign will abide by the directives issued by the Ministry of Health, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Thursday after the leaders' meeting, organized by PM Oliver Spasovski.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 12 March 2020 17:29
